TICONDEROGA | Sheila Mae Witherbee, 93, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Ticonderoga, December 29, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Pearl (Denno) Nadeau.

Mrs. Witherbee was employed as a Nurse’s Aide at Moses-Ludington Hospital of Ticonderoga for many years.

She enjoyed bullhead fishing with her husband, and camping at Blue Ridge in North Hudson.

Her greatest enjoyment was her family and she was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Franklin C. Witherbee on January 13, 1999. She was also pre-deceased by one son, James Martin Witherbee; and three daughters, Doreen Quigley, Bonnie MacLeod, and Susan St. Andrews.

Survivors include one son, Michael Witherbee and two daughters, Jacqueline Burlingame and Vicki Witherbee, all of Ticonderoga; one brother, Norman Nadeau; and two sisters, Barbara Reeb and Donna Leavens; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

Donations in Sheila’s memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, P.O. Box 205, Mineville, NY 12956.