MINEVILLE | Shirley A. Sherman, 78, passed away peacefully May 22, 2109 with her loving family by her side.

She was predeceased by her parents Elizabeth and Roman Hebert, daughter Shelly Goralczyk, great grandson Jeremy Sherman, sister Blanche Ida, sister and brother in law Elaine and Gus Kimball.

She is survived by her sister Janet (Percy) Fleming, brother in law Patrick Ida, son in law James Goralczyk, son James (Brenda) Sherman, son Joseph Sherman, daughter Shawna (Don) Barber, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Shirley formerly worked at the Horace Nye Nursing Home and Moriah Central School where she enjoyed the elderly and students. She loved her family and always put them first.

She will always be remembered, loved and missed by many. Per her wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

