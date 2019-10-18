PORT HENRY | Shirley Ann (Cutting) Sargent, 83, of Port Henry passed away from this world at the University of Vermont Hospital in Burlington, VT on October 16, 2019 with her loved ones at her side.

She was born January 26, 1936, the daughter of the late Roy and Eva Cutting.

She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Richard C. Sargent, brothers Roy and Danny Cutting, a sister Julie (Cutting) Trybendis and an infant son James Sargent.

She is survived by her sons Richard (Pam) Sargent of Port Henry, Randy (Rhonda) Sargent of Crown Point and Robert Sargent and Kellie Winchell of Crown Point. She leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; also a brother Albert (Judy) Cutting of Moriah.

She enjoyed a long career of teaching preschool children. She loved camping, gardening and the outdoors. She found the most enjoyment with her family.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 10:00 am at the South Moriah Cemetery in Moriah. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory.

