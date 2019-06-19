TICONDEORGA | Shirley Ann Walraven, 86, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Witherbee, NY, July 3, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Charles Francis and Dorothy Ann (Genier) Johnson.

Mrs. Walraven was a resident of Rappahannock Academy, Virginia for many years. She was employed as a Complaint Desk Clerk for the Prince William County Police Department of Woodbridge, Virginia for 15 years.

She and her husband, Ervin E. “Wally” Walraven moved to Ticonderoga in July of 2005. He predeceased her on October 23, 2014. They were married 55 years.

Survivors include their three sons, Richard E. Walraven (Colleen) of Ticonderoga, Timothy C. Walraven (Renee) of Front Royal, VA and Jonathan E. Walraven (Michele) of Front Royal, VA; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her sister, Mary Michalak Laundree.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will take place at a later date at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Donations in Mrs. Walraven’s memory may be made to Friends Comforting Friends, 25 Steamboat Landing, Ticonderoga, New York 12883.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com