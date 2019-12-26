PUTNAM STATION | Shirley Bain Randall, of Putnam Station, passed away on December 24, 2019.

She was born on August 17, 1934, the youngest of 12 children, born to William H. and Margaret O’Connor Bain. She was their last surviving child and the widow of Samuel B. Randall.

Her children are Barbara (Jerry) Greer, Sherry (Ken) Kuhl, Rusty (Marie) Moore and Randy (Peggy) Moore. She loved her ten grandchildren: Karla Vigliotti, Jada Beaudet, Jessyka Peeters, Patrick Moore, Erika Kuhl, Jeff Greer, Matt Moore, Kris Kuhl, Allen Moore and Amy Smith. In addition, she had eighteen precious great-grandchildren: Gabe and Kam Vigliotti, Madison and Emma Beaudet, Samee and Lexee St. Denis, Colten and Mayzee Peeters, Addy and Evie Greer, Riley Moore, Kaedence, Addy and Cooper Moore, Raegan, Cashton, Kelton and Deakon Smith. She held a special place in her heart for her friends, Annie and Bill.

Shirley graduated from Fulton Montgomery Community College as a Registered Nurse and worked at Moses-Ludington Nursing Home for many years retiring as Assistant Director of Nursing. Her career choice of nurse and caregiver are a testament to her dedication to humankind.

She has been a Councilperson on the Putnam Town Board for a total of 28 years. She was a member of the Putnam Log Chapel which was constructed by her father. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was very proud to be a charter member of the Putnam Founders Scholarship Fund for Putnam students.

Shirl has always been most loving, caring, and helpful to her friends, family and the entire Putnam Community.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall of Ticonderoga.

A Graveside Service will take place in the Spring at the family plot of the Meadow Knoll Cemetery of Putnam Station.

Donations in Shirl’s memory can me made to the Putnam Founders Scholarship Fund, c/o Gerald Espenshade, 135 County Rte. 2, Putnam Station, NY 12861.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”