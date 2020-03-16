Crown Point |Shirley Eva Lacey, 83, of Buck Mountain Rd., Crown Point, NY died March 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 18, 1936 in Crown Point, the daughter of the late Orrin Williams and Eva (Carey) Williams, and Auretta (Green) Williams.

She was a lifelong resident of Crown Point. Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She married Leo T. Lacey Jr. July 19, 1955. Together they raised five children.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Leo T. Lacey Jr., three children, Auretta Laribee, Robert (Belinda) Lacey Sr., and Debbie (Shawn) Whitford, a sister Patricia Daniels, a sister-in-law June Williams, 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Orrin and Russell Williams. She is also predeceased by two children, Clifford R. Lacey Sr. and Paulette J. Taylor and one granddaughter Hope Ann Lacey and one great granddaughter Kennedy R. Taylor.

There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private at the Fairview Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers please donate to High Peaks Hospice. They have done an amazing job taking care of our wife, mother and grandmothers needs.