MINEVILLE | On Friday, January 3, 2020, Shirley Guynup loving mother of two children passed away at the age of 90, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born on June 10, 1929, in Mineville, NY to Norris and Ruth Chappell, She leaves behind a son Woodrow Willard and a daughter Kathleen Morse and husband Richard Morse, Shirley also leaves behind many loving grand and great grandchildren, and nieces nephews.

She was pre deceased by her three brothers Sherm, Ray, Bob and her 3 sisters Betty, Donna, and Joan.

Shirley started her career working on her family’s farm directly out of school. She later went to school to become a hair dresser. She at one time owned a local bar in Moriah, and she later became a cook at a diner in Westport from where she retired.

Shirley was a very passionate woman, her family and friends meant the world to her, she was very involved with her church, she loved to cook and sew. She was known for her quick wit, her loving smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Donations may be made in her honor to High Peaks Hospice or her church Mount Moriah Presbyterian Church.