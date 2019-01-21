Shirley Jean Ann (Montfort) Hanchett

04-04-1936 to 01-13-2019

After a long courageous fight with Metastatic Breast Cancer, Shirley lost the fight and got her wings. She currently resided in Edgewater FL and previously in Clifton Park NY, Ketchikan AK and Severance NY. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years Daniel E Hanchett, her sons Daniel (Cindy) Hanchett of Alabama, Drew (Tracy) Hanchett of Severance NY and her two daughters Susan Hanchett of Edgewater FL, Katherine (Charles) Collins of Edgewater FL. She was a stay at home mom until her youngest went to school, then she was a Dental Hygentis a waitress and retired from Super Eight of Ketchikan AK. She also was highly involved in the DEC of New York State and the Fish and Game Club of Schroon Lake NY for many years, she also is remembered as the Ding Dong Lady when she sold Avon. She will be forever loved and dearly missed. Her family would like to mention her wonderful Cancer team; Florida Cancer Specialist in FL (Kathleen Doughney) and Rufus Collea of Albany Medical Center in NY. They fought very hard for Shirley over the years and they both were very dedicated to her and the family. We love you all. Halifax Hospice was her final support team in her final moments and they too were very dedicated and wonderful to help her in the end and support the family. Please donate to American Cancer Society or Halifax Health (Hospice Donation) in lieu of flowers.