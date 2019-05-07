Shirley L. Craig-1925-2019

PALM CITY, FLORIDA | Shirley L. Craig, age 93. In the presence of loving family and with her dog, Annie, by her side, Shirley passed away at home in Palm City, Florida, on May 4, 2019. She is survived by her four children; Susan, Jan, Sandra and Jay. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, David.

Shirley grew up in Allen Park, Michigan. She was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother. Shirley had a passion for needlepoint, a talent she passed down to her daughters. She traveled the world on business with her husband and had experiences and treasure she never imagined possible. She was grateful for all she had, especially her family and her many friends. Shirley was kind, empathetic, and gracious to the very end.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11th at the Treasure Coast Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Stuart, with a reception to follow at the Sandhill Cove Retirement Community Clubhouse in Palm City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley’s honor to Treasure Coast Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 21 SE Central Parkway, Stuart, FL 34994; or to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997.