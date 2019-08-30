JACKSONVILLE, FL/HAGUE | On July 15, 2019, Shirley Rose (Shattuck/Bly) Smith past away in Jacksonville, FL. She was 94 years young.

She is survived by her daughters Bonnie Bly Mccarty and Cindy Bly Maguire both of Jacksonville, grandchildren David Price, James Hicks and Tyler Hicks, and 4 great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by husbands James Noah Bly and Thomas George Smith and daughter Debbie Bly Hicks.

She was a member of the Hague Fish and Game Club along with her husband James. When married to Thomas, she lived and helped operate Brookwood Park Campsite on Hague Rd (9N). She was also involved with the Carillon Garden Club, the Hague Senior Citizens Club, the Champlain Valley Choral and a long time member of the Hague Baptist Church.

When living in Florida she was a member of the Honeybee Quilting Guild, Friday Night Stitchers, and a member of the Geneva Presbrytarian Church.

Shirley enjoyed gardening, singing, traveling, quilting, painting, needlepoint and was an avid reader. At 90 she took her first motorcycle ride around Jacksonville, and her first helicopter ride around St Augustine, Fl. When asked if she enjoyed the helicopter ride, she said “Yes, but it was to short.”Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband James Noah Bly in the May Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial services will be held at the Hague Baptist Chruch on September 21, 2019 with a reception to be determined.