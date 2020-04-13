Keene | Shirley Vagnarelli, 84, wife of the late Francis Vagnarelli, passed away on Thursday, April 09, 2020 at home in Keene. She was born in Keene Valley on May 12, 1935 to Howard and Mary Lashway.

Shirley, a caring and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend will be remembered for her kindness and warm sense of humor. She loved spending her days outside pampering her gardens and chatting with friends. Shirley, a strong, independent, supportive woman will be missed by her family and friends who loved her so much.

Shirley is survived by her children; Gina (Robert) LeClair, Marcella LeClair, Cynthia (Gregory) Boynton, Kristian (Karen) Vagnarelli; her grandchildren, Robert (Tiffany) LeClair, Jacob LeClair (Michael Montoya), James (Elizabeth) LeClair, Michael (Carrie) LeClair, Steven Vagnarelli, Chase Vagnarelli; her great grandchildren, Ethan LeClair, Paige LeClair, Aeryn LeClair, Finn LeClair; her siblings, Charles (Mary) Lashway, Ester Wheeler; and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband; Francis Vagnarelli; her brother, Howard Lashway; her son-in-law, Clifford LeClair; and her grandson, Joseph LeClair.

Shirley’s generosity was not limited to her friends and family. She quietly gave to those in need, not for accolades or recognition but, because she truly cared and wanted to help. In lieu of flowers and cards, please find a way to make a difference in honor of Shirley. She would have liked that.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown. To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com