TICONDEROGA | On December 14 2018 Specialist William (Liam) T. Brown abruptly passed away. Even though his earthly mission was cut short his spirit is now assigned to his new permanent duty station in heaven. Specialist Brown is now assigned to the elite group of heroes who came before him; his mission to watch over his family, loved ones and to guide and protect those who still serve this day.

Born July 27, 1981 in Ticonderoga, NY. He also resided in Carlisle NY and Hampton NH. After graduating high school, he joined the Army’s chemical battalion. He received multiple decorations after serving tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Upon returning home Liam received a combat retirement.

Liam returned to Ticonderoga to be closer to his family. Liam had a passion for playing organs. He was a former Choir Director for the Catholic Church and ‘performed at the Episcopal Church regularly. Liam worked on channeling his life’s experiences into music.

He is survived by his Father, William J. Brown of Putnam Station, NY, his Mother Claire H. Brown of Ticonderoga, his Sister Katherine A. Rasmus of Mineville, NY, his Step-Mother Angela A. Brown of Putnam Station, NY, his Brother-in-Law Andrew Rasmus of Mineville, NY and Grandmother Joan Hier. Liam is predeceased by his paternal Grandparents Newton and Jean Brown and his Maternal Grandfather Leonard Hier.

Viewing will be at Wilcox and Regan Funeral home, Ticonderoga on Friday December 21, 2018 from 4-5:30 pm with a service and military honors following. A burial will be conducted in the Spring. A reception will follow at the K of C hall, all of Liam’s friends and family are welcome to join us.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Liam’s name to either Stratton VA Medical Center, 113 Holland Ave, Albany, NY 12208, attn:voluntary services or Soldieron.org a not for profit helping homeless vets.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

ReplyReply allForward