ESSEX | Stan Tuller, 83, of Essex and formerly Peru passed away at UVM Elizabethtown Community Hospital on January 20, 2020 after a long struggle with heart disease.

He was born in Royalton, Vermont, the first son of Stanley and Mabel Tuller.

He attended schools in South Royalton and was active in Boy Scouts, achieving the level of Eagle Scout.

After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where duty took him to Germany as a Radio Intercept Operator. While there he led a boy scout troop in the Eastern Area Command.

After his honorable discharge he became a counselor and waterfront director at Camp Pinnacle for Boys in Lyme NH. While there he met and later married Luvie Fowler.

His next venture was attending Castleton State College where he earned his BS degree in education. He taught at Sharon Elementary School in Vermont, Shenendehowa Central School in Elnora, NY and Dix Avenue School in Hudson Falls, NY.

Stan then returned to his education by earning his MS degree in counseling and Certificate of Advanced Study in Administration at Plattsburgh State University. From then on he was a pioneer in developing the Elementary Counseling Program at Peru Central School where he helped many children and families until his retirement in 1991. He also was an adjunct instructor of counseling techniques at Plattsburgh State University.

Stan and Luvie were married 60 years and raised three children who were always the light of his life.

After retiring he moved to Essex, NY where he served as Dock Master and enjoyed “the best porch in town” where friends and strangers were welcomed. Winters were enjoyed in the Florida Keys. Throughout his life his activities included hunting, fishing, trapping, boating, hiking, paddling, building forts, riding his Harley, traveling, and making people laugh.

Stan is survived by his wife Luvie in Essex, his son Scott and wife, Veronica in Jay, his daughter Kamala Hulbert and husband Lance in Elizabethtown, his daughter Vicki Kirchner and husband Mike in Ausable Forks, his grandson Ridall Kirchner(star trumpet player) and his granddaughter Lillian TullerUss(beautiful ballerina). He is also survived by his brother Donald in Shaftsbury, Vermont, his sister, Patricia Swanson in Sharon, Vermont, and his sister Joanne Dodge in Rutland, Vermont.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Essex Fire Department Ambulance fund at Box 174, Essex, NY 12936

A celebration of his life will be a party at the CFES Center in Essex on May 16, 2020 beginning at 1:00.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court St., Elizabethtown.

