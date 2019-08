Graveside Service

Newcomb; Stanley Kenneth LaLonde, A graveside Service for Stanley Kenneth LaLonde who passed away Feb. 9, 2019 will be held at 1:00 PM on Sept. 15, 2019 at the Newcomb Cemetery, Rt. 28 N in Newcomb, with a Stanley LaLonde golf event and reception to follow at the High Peaks Golf Course in Newcomb. Funeral arrangements were made by The Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home.