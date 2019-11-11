Stanley M. Wojewodzic October 19, 1929- November 10, 2019

PORT HENRY | Stanley M. Wojewodzic, 90, of 73 Bridge Street passed away at his home on November 10, 2019.

He was born on October 19, 1929, the son of John Wojewodzic and Mary (Yurasek) and step-mother Catherine.

After serving in the US Army, he worked for Republic Steel Co. in Mineville, NY until it closed and later transferred to LTV Steel in Buffalo, NY for 6 ½ years before retiring. As a lifelong resident of Port Henry, he was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish and Knights of Columbus Council 384.

Stosh was an avid fisherman and hunter of the Adirondacks. In his earlier years he enjoyed ice fishing season, where he rented out fish shanties on Lake Champlain, meeting many new lifetime friends. One of his greatest joys was sharing stories of his past with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Lorraine (Kelly) Wojewodzic; four children, Theresa (Eugene) Ingleston, Stanley (Dawn) Wojewodzic, Stacia (Scott) Carpenter and Laurie (Timmy) Fernandez; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Eric, Andy, Casey, Kevin, Hayden, Lucas and Lizzy and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother Frank Wojewodzic and his wife Sophie.

He is predeceased by his parents, two brothers, John and Walt Wojewodzic and two sisters, Frances Uss and Mary King. He is also predeceased by his grandson Benji and great grandson Nolan.

At his request there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick’s Church in Port Henry, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanley’s memory may be made to the Town of Moriah Ambulance Squad.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harland Funeral Home, 4279 Main St., Port Henry, NY 12974.