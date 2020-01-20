TICONDEROGA | Stella (Rynkiewicz) Wiktorko passed away peacefully at home on January 18th, 2020 in Ticonderoga, New York at the age of 86.

Stella is survived by her three children Susan Watts and her significant other Todd DeLair of Ticonderoga, Albert Wiktorko of Ticonderoga, and Yolanda Collins and her husband Stuart of North Miami, Florida; her grandchildren Michael Watts of Ticonderoga, and Alison and Sarah Collins of North Miami Florida; as well as nieces and cousins of Poland.

Stella is preceded in death by her husband Albert Wiktorko of Ticonderoga and her four younger siblings of Poland.

Stella was born on June 6, 1933 in Goleniow Poland to Joseph and Gail Rynkiewicz. Stella married Albert in 1960 in Poland, and after having their first child, moved to the United States in 1964.

After moving to the United States, Stella worked many years as a cook, giving many years of her life as the cook at Montcalm Manor and Saint Mary's Church in the rectory.

In any of her spare time, Stella enjoyed gardening and fishing.

Services are scheduled for Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Wilcox and Regan Funeral home at 11 Algonkin Street in Ticonderoga with a Catholic Memorial Service at 4:30 p.m.

A reception will follow at the American Legion at 104 Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com