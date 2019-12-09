CROWN POINT | Suzanne (Tompkins) Harper of Crown Point passed away Sunday December 8th, 2019 in her home. Born December 30th 1948 in Moriah, NY, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Nina (Cole) Tompkins.

She graduated from Moriah Central School June 1967. She was a member of Crown Point Fire and Rescue for 10 yrs. She loved having her family around her, she loved the holidays and she loved baking for the holidays. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Ronnie Tompkins, and her daughter Tammie Lee Douglass.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 52 years, Elmer George Harper Jr., her daughter Debbie Lemery of Hudson Falls, and son Roy Harper of Crown Point plus 7 grandchildren: Michael and his wife Shelby Peryer, Ryan Peryer, Samantha Lemery, Jonathan Lemery, Scott Layer, Sarah Harper, and Rozzalin Harper; her sister Linda Kojetin; brothers Robert Tompkins, Richard Tompkins, and Henry Tompkins and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends may call Wednesday December 11th, 2019, from 5pm to 7pm at The Harland Funeral Home 4279 Main Street Port Henry, NY 12974. A memorial service will follow at 7pm at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in the spring.The family would like to thank the Crown Point Fire Department and Lamoille Ambulance Service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation in her memory.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.