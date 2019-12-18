ESSEX (REBER) | Tammy Jean (Brown) Christian, 54, of the Daniels Road, Essex, (Reber) passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Elizabethtown, September 24, 1965, the daughter of Kenneth Augustus and Beatrice Rose (Lamphere) Brown. She graduated from Willsboro Central School 'Class of 1983'.

She married Donald Matthew Christian of Essex, July 2, 1988. Tammy and Donald settled in Reber and started a family. Tammy loved her husband, three daughters, and all her family. She also adored all animals and had many pets throughout the years.

Tammy worked as a senior receptionist for nearly 19 years with the Essex County Child Protective Services in Elizabethtown, and also served as Essex Town Court Clerk for nearly 19 years with the Town of Essex Court.

Left to cherish the memory of Tammy are, her husband of 31 years, Donald Christian of Essex; daughters, Courtney Christian of Essex, Brittney Christian of Schenectady, and Dellandy Christian of Essex; brother, Larry Brown and his wife Linda; sisters, Nancy Gough and Patsy McClellan; several nieces and nephews; and 7 four-legged children.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brother, Andy Brown; and brothers-in-law, Dwight Gough and Michael McClellan.

At Tammy's request, there will be no public calling hours or services.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Donations in her memory may be made to the North Country SPCA, PO Box 55, Elizabethtown, NY, 12932.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055.