Tammy Lee Cushing, 59, passed away on Saturday, April 20th, 2019, at CVPH Medical Center with family by her side.

She was born in Plattsburgh on August 27th, 1959, the daughter of Gordon Costin Sr. and Sandra (Sawyer) Anson.

She was a homemaker and a mother to three beautiful children.

She is survived by her three children and their significant others, as well as five grandchildren. Patty Linendoll and Heath Linendoll of Schenectady, N.Y, Christine Hamms and Nicholas Hamms of Willsboro, N.Y. and Lee Sajler of Plattsburgh, N.Y.; Grandchildren, Jacob, Malana and Isaac Linendoll and Kamerin, Preston Sajler; Two brothers, Gordon Costin Jr. of Lewis, N.Y., Jeffrey and Lisa Costin of Keeseville, N.Y.; and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.

Tammy was predeceased by her parents as well as her sister Markia Sloan; her two brothers, Scott Costin, Thomas Costin and her niece April Sloan.

Tammy loved to crochet and to spend quality time with family and friends. She was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed!

Calling hours will be from 9:00 to 11:00 am Saturday April 27, 2019 at Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY.

A service will follow at 11:00 in the Heald Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Essex County Veterans Cemetery. To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com