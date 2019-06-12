CROWN POINT | Teresa Nadeje Stitt, 100, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Elderwood at Ticonderoga.

She was born Tessie Anna Nadeje on March 15, 1919 in Queens, the child of Joseph and Theresa Nadeje.

Teresa was married in 1945 to James Stitt who passed away in 1954. She then worked as a bookkeeper on Long Island. Upon moving to Crown Point in 1986 she continued working for her son’s heating and plumbing company until the time of his death in 2011.

Teresa was predeceased by her husband, James, her brothers, Joseph and William and her son, Douglas. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Maria Stitt of Crown Point; and her three grandchildren, Father Bryan Stitt of Canton, Karen Cruess and her husband Scott and their five children of Locust Grove, VA, and Michael Stitt of Crown Point and his fiancée Qirsten Ross.

Funeral arrangements are with Wilcox & Regan funeral home on 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 concluding with the wake service.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Bryan Stitt at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 15th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crown Point. The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot in the parish cemetery.

Donations in memory of Teresa Stitt may be made to St. Mary’s School, 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

