Terry Robert Gallant FEBRUARY 16, 1944 – SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

PHOENIX, ARIZONA/TICONDEROGA, NY| Terry Robert Gallant, age 75, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Born in Ticonderoga, New York, where he worked as a Millwright before moving to Colorado. He joined the Glenwood Springs Police Department attaining the rank of Sergeant before retiring to Arizona. Terry was an avid NASCAR fan and also enjoyed scuba diving.

Terry is survived by his wife, Adrienne; son, Daniel (Katherine); daughter, Eden (Lisa); two grandchildren, Eli and Sadie; and two brothers, Michael and Kevin. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation/dba The Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85008.