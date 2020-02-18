OLMSTEDVILLE, NY - The Rev. James R. Bocchino, who was born in April 1950 to Josephine (Pascale) Bocchino and John Bocchino, died February 15, 2020 in Gloversville, NY.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara E. Fox; his three step-children: Thomas Douglass (Andrea), Robert Douglass (Megan) and Jean Ann Douglass (Eric Meyer); his three sisters: Ann Roy, Loretta Krampf (Raymond) and Roberta Medeiros (Virgil) and eleven nieces and nephews. He was Papa to his beloved grandchildren: Jacen, Sam, June & Teddy Douglass and his step-grandchildren Jake, Matt & Sophia Gauvin. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Clara Bianco.

He was Fr. Jim to hundreds of parishioners during his 35-year ministry having served at St. Mary’s Church in Portsmouth, RI; All Saints’ Memorial Church in Providence, RI; St. John’s Church in Barrington, RI; Christ Church in Westerly, RI; St Peter’s Church in Rockland, ME and St. Barnabas Church in Warwick, RI. After retirement he served as a Sunday Supply Priest in several parishes in RI and in the Episcopal Diocese of Albany. He served on numerous Diocesan committees and commissions and was very involved in the Diocesan youth ministry at the Episcopal Conference Center in Pascoag, RI.

Fr. Jim grew up in Warren, RI where he attended Warren High School, graduating in 1968. He was a member of the football, wrestling, and track and field teams as well as a member of the band and drama club. He graduated from Wagner College, Staten Island, NY in 1972 where he was a member of the football team and Theta Chi Fraternity. He graduated from The Episcopal Divinity School in 1984, was ordained a Deacon in the Episcopal Church in June 1984, and as a priest in March 1985.

Before attending seminary, he worked as a Special Police Officer for the town of Warren, in the accounting department of Sun Oil Company (Sunoco) in Providence, RI and managed his family’s business, Supreme Ice Cream Company in Warren. He served seven years in the RI Army National Guard, Battery B of the 103rd Field Artillery and three years in the US Navy Reserve in the Theological Student Program.

Calling hours will be held at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 3257 Post Road, Warwick, RI on Friday, February 21 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. A requiem Eucharist will be held at St. Barnabas Church on Saturday, February 22, at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, honor Jim’s passion for Youth Ministry by making a donation in his memory to the Episcopal Conference Center, 872 Reservoir Rd, Pascoag, RI 02859 (www.eccri.org/supportecc). Condolences may also be offered to his family and memories of Fr. Jim shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.