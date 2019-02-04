WESTPORT | Thelma Arlene Marckres Moulton died peacefully at UVM Medical Center on January 14, 2019 with family by her side. she was born in Hardwick, VT November 16, 1933 to Elmer and Laura (Bartlett) Marckres. She lived her early life in Craftsbury, VT and attended Collinsville grade school and Craftsbury Academy. Thelma married Lawrence Moulton on Apil 22, 1951. They settled in Westport, NY in 1957. She worked as a waitress at the Country House Restaurant and also for Anne Nusbaum and caretaker for others in the area.Thelma is survived by her 2 sons Lawrence, Jr. (Darlene) of Lewis, NY and Edward (Lisa) of Highgate, VT., 5 Grandsons, Nathan, Travis, Tobey, Edward and Bradley. 11 Great Grandchildren, brother, Ray Marckres of Stowe, VT., sister Edna Anair (Reg) of Jericho, VT. Brother in-law Lyndall Moulton, sisters in-law, Virginia Mumford and Eleanor Moulton. Also the mothers of grandchildren, Ginger Hart Tulluck and Carol Moulton, many nieces and nephews who loved her very much. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, 2 brothers and a great grandson, Elijah.Thelma's greatest joy was her family. She loved the Annual Marckres Reunion, missing only 1 in 44 years. At the 25th reunion she was crowned "Queen of Eden Mountain" for her loyalty to her family. She was an avid reader, loved knitting, cooking and was noted for her donuts and baked beans. She also loved to travel. She went on many organized bus trips.There will be a memorial service and burial in the Spring. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Westport Federated Church, PO Box 386, Westport, NY 12993.