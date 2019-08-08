Thérèse Brady Smith

Ticonderoga | Thérèse Brady Smith, 55, of Ticonderoga, NY, passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 6, 2019 at UVM Medical Center, Burlington, VT.

Thérèse was born on March 8, 1964, in Syracuse, NY. She was a 1982 graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius Central School.

Thérèse graduated from SUNY Cobleskill with an Associate’s Degree. She graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Special Education.

She was a Special Education teacher for 7th and 8th graders at Moriah Central School for 33 years.

Thérèse loved to travel especially to Aruba. Her laugh and smile lit up a room. She was thoughtful, kind, giving, and a loving wonderful mother.

She is survived by her son Sean Smith, daughter Aubrey Smith both of Ticonderoga; her siblings, Susan Brady-Tessier (Joe) Pulaski, NY, Thomas J Brady (Lynn) Marcellus, NY, Barbara Ryan (Bob) Camillus, NY, Keith Brady (Barb) Dewitt, NY; and her companion Michael Razanouski. Thérèse had many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other close family who she adored very much. She also leaves her dog, Emmitt.

She was predeceased by her parents Tom and Ann Marie Brady.

A very special thank you to the staff at UVM Medical Center, Miller fifth floor for their outstanding care.

Calling hours will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin Street, Ticonderoga, NY.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ticonderoga, NY on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 10:30 am. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor, will officiate.

Interment will take place at the Manlius Village Cemetery, Manlius, NY on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 1 p.m.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of her father Thomas J. Brady; Friends Comforting Friends for her friend Wendy; The American Lung Association; or the charity of your choice.

