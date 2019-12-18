CROWN POINT | Thomas F. Blanchard, 72, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Ticonderoga, August 15, 1947, he was the son of the late James and Dorothy (Trainor) Blanchard.

Mr. Blanchard was employed in the Commissary of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base for many years.

Tom loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was well known by many as “the Whistler”.

Survivors include his companion of 31 years, Veronica “Roni” Olcott; three children, James Blanchard of Ticonderoga, Andrea Blanchard of Catskill, and Julie Hanson of Dannemora; three sisters, Rose Allen of Ticonderoga, Joan Pulling of Ticonderoga and Ramona Jordan of Paradox; four brothers, Paul Blanchard of Crown Point, Robert Blanchard of Queensbury, Gary Blanchard of Manchester, New Hampshire, and John Blanchard of Port Henry; Roni’s three sons, Bob Olcott, Eric Olcott and Scott Olcott; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by two brothers, James Blanchard and Charles Blanchard; and one sister, Jane Mason.

There will be no public funeral services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com