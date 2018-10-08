Port Henry/Ticonderoga. Thomas Harry Fish, 58, of Port Henry and formerly of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 6, 2018, as a result of a logging accident.

Born in Ticonderoga, February 8, 1960, he was the son of the late Floyd H. Fish, Jr. and Muriel A. (Colburn) Fish, who survives him.

Tom was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School and has been a resident of Ticonderoga for most of his life.

He was employed as a Mechanic for Wicker Ford of Ticonderoga for many years. Since 1996, he has been employed by Crown Point Central School as Head of Transportation and Bus Mechanic.

Tom was a very loving, caring and kind person. He was known and respected for helping people with problems in any way he could. He was one of a kind.

His greatest enjoyment was his family time and dining out every Sunday. He also enjoyed tractor and truck pulls.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Donna M. (Trepanier) Fish; his mother, Muriel A. (Colburn) Fish of Glens Falls; one daughter, Sheri Lang of Crown Point; one son, Shannon Lang of Moriah; three brothers, Jeffrey Harold Fish of Queensbury, Gregory Floyd Fish of Glens Falls and Larry M. Fish, Sr. (Barb) of Ticonderoga; two sisters, Nancy A. Fish of Glens Falls and Shirley Jean Fish Patterson (Jerry) of Clermont, FL; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Terry and Laurie Trepanier of Mineville; and four grandchildren, Dylan Lang, Makayla Stoddard, Adilen Lang and Jesse Lang. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many special friends.

A Celebration of Tom’s life will take place on Friday, October 12, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker Street, Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com