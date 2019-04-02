FERRISBURGH | Thomas Michael Walsh Jr., of Ferrisburgh, passed away peacefully at the Arch Room at Helen Porter Healthcare and Rehab in Middlebury on March 3, 2019, at the age of 70.

Tom is survived by his wife, Dorothy Harvey Walsh; his children, Michael Walsh and Elizabeth and Jose Torres and their children Valentina and Daniel Thomas.

Tom is also survived by his siblings, David Walsh, Sarabeth and John Regan, Christopher and Kathy Walsh and Marykate Havranek. Countless other family and friends will miss his stories about his journey for the big fish.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Addison County Home Health & Hospice and Meals On Wheels. Arrangements under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Service.