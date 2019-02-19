It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Walter Hanson, Jr. announces his passing on Sunday, February 17th 2019, after a brief illness at the age of 55.

Tom will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. He had a genuine gift to make people laugh. Tom could always share a great story or funny joke followed by his robust laughter and big grin. Those who knew him best, know the roar of his laughter and his delight in making others smile.

Tom was a 1982 graduate of Ticonderoga High School. He was devoted to those he loved and was always there to help a friend in need. He was a volunteer Fireman with the Ticonderoga Fire Department and enjoyed amusing children and crowds in the mascot “Sparky” costume during parades and events. Always the jokester, making others smile.

Tom was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and loved going on rides with friends. He was an animal lover, who rescued many pets including his three dogs; Louie, Sandy, Buddy and his cat, Trigger. They gave him great joy.

Tom was predeceased by his father and namesake, Thomas Walter Hanson.

Tom is survived by his loving mother, Rosemarie Hanson, and his brother, Tim Hanson both of Ticonderoga, NY; three sisters, Victoria Hanson of Clifton Park, NY, Lisa (Tony) Mandy of Moreau, NY, and Annmarie (Peter) Bacas of Ballston Spa, NY; nieces; Tealia (Ken) Hayes of Hudson Falls, NY and Taira Mandy of Cleveland, Ohio; nephews, Blake Bacas and Clark Bacas of Ballston Spa, NY.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22nd at Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home 11 Algonkin St, Ticonderoga, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb 23rd at 11:00 am at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Ticonderoga, NY. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will take place in the Spring at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com