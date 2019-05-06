Ticonderoga. Helen F. Bigalow, 79, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Cheever, New York, January 5, 1940, she was the daughter of the late William and Elna (Boucher) Bigalow.

She was employed by the Meadow Mount School of Music in Lewis for many years.

Helen has been a resident of the Lord Howe Estates of Ticonderoga for the past 12 years.

Survivors include her two sisters, Donna (Bigalow) Shambo of Westport and Gladys (Bigalow) Cross of Ticonderoga. She is also survived by two nieces and four nephews all of Ticonderoga, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was pre-deceased by her parents; her older sister, Elescia Burroughs; and a nephew, Steven Burroughs.

Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticondeorga.

A Funeral Service will follow Tuesday, May 14th at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, will officiate.

