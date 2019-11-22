TICONDEROGA | Timothy Michael Fleury, 32, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Ticonderoga, December 6, 1986, he is the son of Randy and Mary (Ashe) Fleury of Ticonderoga.

Timothy was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga.

He was an avid outdoorsman and he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was a loving father and his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and many friends.

Survivors in addition to his parents, include his two daughters, Mersaydes Alysabeth Fleury and Laila Navaeh Rose Johansen; his two brothers, David Fleury of Crown Point and Justin Fleury of Ticonderoga; and his fiance’, Angela McFall. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow at 4 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Rick Roessler, Rector of the Episcopal Church of the Cross of Ticonderoga, will officiate.

Interment will take place at a later date at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com