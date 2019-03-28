TICONDEROGA | Timothy Noble Benedict, 71, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Ticonderoga, September 20, 1947, he was the son of the late Noble C. and Gladys (Keast) Benedict.

Mr. Benedict was a resident of Ticonderoga for most of his life and was a graduate of Crown Point High School.

He was a certified electrician, and was employed by Middlebury College and the Silver Bay Association.

He also owned a laundromat in Silver Bay and a Gun Shop in Ticonderoga.

He was an avid bowler and golfer and especially enjoyed his Thursday night golfing league. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. His favorite hobbies were building and tinkering around on many projects, including rebuilding old cars and wood working.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Susan (Theberge) Benedict; three sons, Timothy S. Benedict, Terry Benedict and his wife Helen, and Jim Banish, all of Ticonderoga; and two sisters, Brenda Connelly of Fairfax, Virginia and Sandy O’Dell of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and his pet cat, Jett.

A Memorial Service will take place on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Bill Whittington, Pastor, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, P.O. Box 192, Port Henry, New York 12974.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.