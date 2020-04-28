MORIAH/PERU | Tina Allen Stevens , 53, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a long illness.

She was born in Ticonderoga, N.Y. on February 17, 1967, the daughter of Sherm and Sylvia Allen. She was Wife to Todd Stevens, Mother to Amber (Nabil) Stevens El Ghoul and Eric Stevens, Meemaw to Lilah, Sister to Lisa (Peter) Tromblee, Daryl (Raquel) Allen, Tim Allen, Kate (Larry) Clark, Doug (Jackie) Allen and Terry Allen and Friend to many.

Tina graduated from Moriah Central School in 1985. She then went on to live in Ticonderoga for a short time working as a Secretary for Reale Construction. She then moved to Peru N.Y. with her family and worked in the Nurses office at Peru Elementary School until her illness made it too hard for her. In 2012, She and her husband made the decision to move to Oregon to be with her Daughter Her son soon followed and they were reunited as a family. Soon came Little Lilah and she was very happy and content with her new role as Meemaw.

Tina loved going to Church and being with family and friends. Even though her illness tried to get the better of her, she was always helping everyone else. Whether it be handing out packaged necessities to the homeless, lending a caring ear or taking someone to an appointment, regardless of what she was going through, she was always willing to help. She had a huge heart and was very giving and always had a smile or a quick joke to brighten someone’s day.

She was our hero, our fighter, our true warrior and she will be missed beyond words. She is loved by so many and will always be in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers or cards please make a donation to your local first responders or to your local Scleroderma or Lupus Foundation