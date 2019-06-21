MORIAH | Ursula Maria Hartmann Laing, 89 of Center Rd Moriah, NY passed away June 16, 2019 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, NY.

Born in Hoboken, NJ on May 13,1930, the daughter of Bruno and Elizabeth (Hillmann) Hartmann. Mom moved here with her parents in 1947 to the home in Moriah, which she lived in for the remainder of her life.

Ursula married her Love, Ervin “ Hookie” Laing June 3, 1950. They shared 68 wonderful years together.

Ursula was an amazing woman. She loved her family deeply, truly cared for others and had an unbelievable faith in the Lord. Oh and what a dedicated shopper!

Survivors include her six children, Nancy (Jerry “Jake”) Tromblee, Carol (Don Gibbs) Hume, Susan ( Lem) Treadway, Richard (Beverly) Laing, Cathy (Phil) LeBlanc, Judy ( Paul ) Strack. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, step- grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by her Husband (August 16, 2018), and Parents.

Calling hours were held Thursday June 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm. At the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry NY. Funeral services will be held Friday June 21, 2019 at 11 am at the Moriah Methodist Church in Moriah NY. Officiated by Rev Shaw A Christian Burial will immediately follow in the South Moriah Cemetery, NY.

In lieu of flowers please make donation to the Moriah Methodist Church or a Charity of ones choice in her memory.