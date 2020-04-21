TICONDEROGA | Valerie Handy, 83, of Ticonderoga passed away on Monday morning, April 20, 2020 at her home.

Valerie was born December 19, 1936 to the late Amos and Beulah (Treadway) Fillioe.

Valerie’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and her dogs and her grand-dogs.

She worked for Mountain and Valley In-Home Services for many years. Her clients were family to her. They loved her just as much as she loved them.

Valerie was best known for her knitting and crocheting. She did knitting and crocheting for Diliways Gift Shop in Ticonderoga and The Lollipop Shop in Hague for many years. Family and friends always got a pair of crocheted slippers for Christmas.

Valerie was pre-deceased by her husband of 50 years, Emmett (Toad) Handy on September 26, 2007. In addition to her husband, she was pre-deceased by both her parents, her brother, Donald (Punk) Fillioe, and her sister, Shelvia (Peanut) Fillioe Bush.

Valerie is survived by her four children, Donald, Douglas (Lisa), Brian (Jill) and Barbara; her grandchildren, Justin, Janaya, Shalee, Megan, Nicklaus and Brayton; her great-grandchildren, Justis and Jadelynn. She is also survived by two special people Sumer and Zayvianna, who she loved as granddaughter and great-granddaughter. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Valerie will be missed by all.

Upon Valerie’s request there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

Donations in Valerie’s memory may be made to any of the Ticonderoga Emergency Responders or the ASPCA.