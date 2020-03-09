Vanderwarker, Peter W. Dutch to his family and friends, was welcomed by our Lord Jesus in peace Thursday, March 5th, 2020 9:45 a.m. at the age of 79 in Pinehurst, NC.

Preceded in death by father Robert, mother Beatrice, dear stepmother Margaret and daughter Lynn.

Survived by dear wife Peg, brother Robert of Harrisonburg, Va., and sister Pam of Ticonderoga NY. He leaves behind children, sons Brad (Carolyn) & Bruce (Andrea) of Chesapeake, Va. and daughter Beth (Alan) of Roanoke, Va., and loving stepchildren Scott, Kurt, and Bonnie. He is a proud grandfather of Taylor, Josh, Chris, Sophia, Jordan, Macy, Kenyon, Ella and Liam, all the lights and joys of his life.

Pete will be remembered as a loving husband and father, an outdoors man and golf pro, passing on the timeless gifts of doing-it-right-in-the-fight, never giving up, enjoying the ride, and counting a mans word as honor.

He touched countless lives in the golf industry as a physical education teacher, tireless PGA teaching and club professional, greens superintendent, and golf manufacturing sales professional.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to an amazing hospice facility, First Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 251 Campground Rd, West End, NC 27376, (910) 715-6000, www.firsthealth.org

His final scorecard was attested by the many that loved and witnessed his gifts; always saying that the inscribed little box for any given hole was room enough for only one number, but that number is full of color and creativity through each holes unique journey.

Pete never took the easy drop out of the hazard or rough, but took a firm stance founded on principle and character, swinging with conviction, and trusting the shots outcome to one of success and legacy.

For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38, 39