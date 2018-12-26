GLENS FALLS | Very Reverend James Barry Lonergan, V.F., 79, of Glens Falls, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018, at Journey’s End in Glens Falls, New York.Born July 8, 1939 in Ticonderoga, he was the son of the late James McKee and Yvonne Virginia (Thibault) Lonergan.He attended St. John’s Atonement Seminary in Montour Falls, New York. He held a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy and Psychology from the University of the State of New York and was a graduate of Atonement Seminary in Washington, D.C. He was ordained in the Roman Catholic Church on June 18, 1966.Following six years in parish and educational ministry, Father Lonergan spent twenty-four years as a military chaplain. His military education includes the U.S. Army Chaplain Basic and Advance Courses, Command and General Staff College and the Army War College. He has also attended the Division and Installation Chaplain Courses.Following his commission as a U.S. Army Chaplain and entering active duty in July 1972, Father Lonergan’s major assignments include: 3/60 Infantry Battalion, 9th Infantry Division, Fort Lewis, Washington; 19th Support Command, Taegu, Korea; U.S. Army SAFEGUARD Command, Nekoma, North Dakota; 16th Engineer Battalion, Nuremberg, Germany; U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York; 3d Brigade, 2d Infantry Division, Fort Ord, California; 2d Infantry Division, Camp Casey, Korea; Infantry Training Center, Fort Benning, Georgia; III Corps, Fort Hood, Texas, FORSCOM, Fort McPherson, Georgia and as a Command Chaplain, V Corps, Heidelberg Germany. He retired as a Colonel, U.S. Army.His military awards and decorations include: The Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal with eight Oak Leaf Clusters; the Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters; the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Overseas Medal (with “5” device). On June 13, 2001, Governor George Pataki of the State of New York presented Father Lonergan with the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross with nine state emblems in recognition of his military service.Following his retirement from Active Duty in July 31, 1996, Father Lonergan cared for the Catholic Community at Corpus Christi in Ushers, New York. He was then assigned for six months as Administrator of Sacred Heart Parish in Berlin, New York with its mission of St. Joseph’s in Stephentown. On April 14, 1997 he was appointed by Bishop Howard Hubbard of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany to serve as pastor of the Catholic Community of Hudson Falls/Kingsbury, New York. On August 1, 1997 he was appointed by Bishop Hubbard as Dean of Washington County in addition to his duties as Pastor.On September 8, 2004 he retired from parish work for medical reasons and resided in Glens Falls, New York. In January 2005, Father Lonergan was appointed as a Minister to Retired Priests for the Albany diocese. He also sat on the Priest Retirement Board of the diocese.Father Lonergan enjoyed photography, cooking, and computers. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Military Chaplains Association, and the United States Army War College Alumni Association.Besides his parents, Father Lonergan was predeceased by his brother, Lawrence B. Lonergan.Survivors include his sister, Bonita “Bonnie” Lea Perry and her husband, Vincent J. Perry, Sr., of Albany; his six nieces and nephews; and 14 grand nieces and nephews. A reception of the body will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street in Glens Falls.Calling hours will follow at the church, until 6 p.m.A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street in Glens Falls, with Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, officiating.The Rite of Committal with Military Honors will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Ticonderoga following the funeral mass.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Father Lonergan may be made to James McKee Lonergan Scholarship Fund at the Ticonderoga High School, 5 Calkins Place, Ticonderoga, NY 12883, or to the Renovation Fund at the Church of St. Mary’s/ St. Paul’s, 11 Wall Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.Online condolences can be made visiting www. carletonfuneralhome.net.