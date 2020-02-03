ELIZABETHTOWN | Walter A. “Bud” Doyle – 84 of Elizabethtown passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at home with his family at his side.

He was born in Willsboro on January 14, 1936, the son of the late Rolland and Ethel (Hathaway) Doyle.

Bud married the love of his life, Nancy Gilligan, on November 3, 1956 and together they had six children, the youngest who passed away in 1979 during the Keene Road flood.

Bud worked for many years as a Crane and Shovel Operator for NYS DOT. He served as Town Assessor and as Councilman on the Town Board for 28 years. Bud also served on the Elizabethtown Fire Department as Fireman and Fire Commissioner for many years and was a charter member of the ambulance squad.

He is predeceased by his son Kevin, grand-son Shawn, as well as brothers Rolland (Jr.) and Earl Doyle and sister, Gloria Kenney.

Bud leaves behind his wife, Nancy. His children – Deborah (Daniel) Palmer, Patrick (Shona) Doyle, Michael (Patti) Doyle, Suzanne (Jeff) Cook and Maureen (Ed) Rose; several grand-children, great grand-children, nieces and nephews; two sisters, Ella Coonrod and Diane (Tom) Brooks.

There will be no calling hours. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth’s Church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date.

Donations can be made to the Elizabethtown Fire Department.

A reception will be held at St. Elizabeth’s Parish Hall following the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court St. Elizabethtown.

