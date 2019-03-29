MORIAH | Walter J. Lashway, Jr., (Joe), 77, of Moriah, passed away peacefully at his home in Moriah on March 27, 2019.

He was born in Mineville, NY, on June 3, 1941, the son of Walter J. (Sr.) and Anna (Collins) Lashway. He grew up in Mineville and graduated from Mineville High School. It was during his high school years, especially working summers at Frontier Town, that he met his future wife, Diane (Sprague) Lashway.

Joe served a hitch in the U.S. Navy after school. During his time in this he married Diane and had his first child. After his time in the Navy was up, he returned to the area and settled in Moriah Corners, where he lived until his death. His second child was born several years after his return to Moriah.

He eventually had a long career in the substance abuse field, working first for New York State and then contracting with Warren County Probation after he retired from his state job in 2001. Joe particularly enjoyed doing group sessions in Glens Falls once a week until health problems forced him to retire for good. He especially liked the people he worked with in Warren County and often told stories to his family about these times.

A people person, he knew many folks around town and remembered many experiences with them from the past. For many years he was an avid golfer and pursued that interest with the same obsession he showed toward anything he became interested in. He also followed a regular routine of going to Port Henry twice a day for coffee with a crew of regulars, between time he spent doing upkeep around the property.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, of Moriah, along with son Mark and daughter-in-law Teri, also of Moriah; son Shane of Westport; granddaughters Alexandra and Christina of Moriah, who held a very special place in his heart; sister Shirley (Jim) Agan of Colchester, VT, along with many nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews and in-laws. He was pre-deceased by his parents Walter and Anna, and sister Judy, all of Mineville.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service for Joe will be held Saturday, April 6, at the Moriah Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m., to be followed by a reception at the Moriah Fire Department. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Joe’s memory can do so to the Moriah Ambulance Squad.