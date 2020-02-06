DANNEMORA | Wanda Sweeney, 72, of Gregory Street, passed away peacefully Monday, February 3, 2020 at the CVPH Medical Center.

Born on September 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Laura (Gonyea) Buck.

Survivors include sister, Sally Yanulavich; brothers-in-law, Joseph LaVarnway and Alfred (Jackie) Sweeney; sister-in-law, Martha Mary Sweeney; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband Ronald, she is predeceased by her sisters, Judy Buck and Phyllis LaVarnway.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10 to 10:45 am at St. Joseph’s Church in Dannemora, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. A reception will follow in the church hall. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in the spring.

Donations may be made to Seton Catholic, Mission of Hope or FitzPatrick Cancer Center.

