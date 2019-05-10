TICONDEROGA, N.Y. | Wilburta J. “Burt” Reale, 87, of Black Point Road, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Born Wilburta Jane Sebecke in Teaneck, N.J. on July 20, 1931, Burt was the daughter of Wilbur H. Sebecke and Evelyn M. (Jones) Sebecke. Raised in North Bergen, N.J., she graduated from Union Hill High School in Union City, N.J. in 1949. She graduated from Russell Sage College in Troy in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts in Merchandising, and earned a Master of Science in Educational Communication from the State University of New York at Albany in 1973.

Burt married Anthony P. “Tony” Reale, Jr. in Cedar Grove, N.J. on September 10, 1955, and raised their family while enjoying an active life together in Ticonderoga for the next 63 years, traveling the world throughout their years together.

During her life, she was employed by the Essex County Department of Social Services, doing work in support of public assistance recipients. Burt also helped her husband to build Reale Construction Company, working there in an administrative role for many years.

She was a founding member of the Ticonderoga Festival Guild in 1980, and served on the board of directors for Moses Ludington Hospital for many years. Burt volunteered her time at St. Mary’s School, served as a trustee at St. Mary’s Church, and was an active member of the American Association of University Women.

Burt is predeceased by her parents, her husband, her sister, Barbara (Sebecke) Markowitz, and her brother-in-law, Theodore Reale.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Milton Markowitz of Memphis, Tenn.; her sister-in-law, Nancy (Miller) Reale of Ticonderoga; seven children, 15 grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. Her children and their families; Peter and Lynne (Rogan) Reale of Ticonderoga; Mary Jo Reale and Michael Turner of South Burlington, Vt.; Nancy Reale Ryan and John Ryan of Havertown, Pa.; Kathleen Reale Pranchak and Jeffrey Pranchak of Cascade, Colo. and their sons, Nicholas and William; Jane Reale of Pensacola, Fla.; John and Carrie (Nephew) Reale of Ticonderoga and their children, Cassandra and John Jr.; and James and Amy (Johnson) Reale of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and their children, Elijah, Anthony III, and Zoee. Adult grandchildren and their families; Thomas and Grace (Wiley) Reale of Troy and their daughters, Mackenzie and Fiammetta; Michael Reale and Stephanie Watts of Barre, Vt.; Lexi Reale of Selkirk; Emily (Ryan) and Sean Kennedy of Boothwyn, Pa.; Matthew and Annette (O'Malley) Ryan of Philadelphia; Caroline Ryan of Havertown, Pa.; Jordan Turner of Salt Lake City; and Nicole Turner of Washington, D.C.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Burt’s memory may be made to St. Mary's School, 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga, NY 12883; Friends Comforting Friends, 25 Steamboat Landing, Ticonderoga; or the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad, 118 Champlain Avenue PO Box 265, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

Funeral arrangements are being made through Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin Street, Ticonderoga. Public calling hours will be on Sunday, May 12 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Burt's life will take place on Monday, May 13 at 11 a.m., St. Mary's Church, Ticonderoga, Rev. Howard Venette Celebrant, Rev. Kevin McEwan Concelebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com