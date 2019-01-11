William (Bill) Welsh, 56, of Miamisburg, Ohio and Elizabethtown, New York, passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton after a very recent cancer diagnosis.

Visitation was held from 2-4 PM on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 12 noon on Monday, January 14, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Kettering, OH 45429. Burial followed at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, Ohio.

Personal condolences and memorial contribution information are available at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com