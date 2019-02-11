Crown Point | Hallelujah, Bill has made the decision to enter into the heavens. His family whispered to him and told him they will go forward with many memories.

William C. Chandler, Jr., 85, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Elderwood of Ticonderoga.

Born in Elnora, New York, May 28, 1933, he was the son of the late William C. Sr. and Hazel (Benway) Chandler.

Bill was a graduate of Burnt Hills – Ballston Spa High School, Class of 1952. He was a top rate 1st baseman that included an undefeated season. His yearbook ambition was to become a professional baseball player and defend his country’s freedom.

Mr. Chandler was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War.

His life changed when he came to Ticonderoga and met a beautiful young woman with a long, blonde braid, named Joanie. They married on December 19, 1957 and began their family together in Elnora, NY. Walter was born in 1959 and David in 1960. They then moved to Crown Point in 1961 and completed their family with Amy in 1964.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga, as a Lab Technician, for 36 years.

Mr. Chandler was a communicant of the Episcopal Church of the Cross of Ticonderoga. His church and belief in God were very important to him. He always felt surrounded with love and respect in the Church of the Cross. His church family presented him with a Red Sox jacket and flag on his 85th birthday.

Bill was an avid Red Sox fan and was very excited when they won the World Series in 2018.

While at Elderwood, he especially enjoyed attending the Thursday Veterans Group. They provided him with compassion and friendship. While there, he also became particularly close with the Butler family and enjoyed their company very much.

While he loved his gardens and putting his hands in the dirt, Bill loved having his cocker spaniels, Sam and Mack, next to him outdoors.

He was pre-deceased by his wife, Joanie E. (Fuller) Chandler on April 6, 2014, and by his son, David Charles Chandler on October 21, 2010. He was also pre-deceased by his two sisters, Maude and Mary.

Survivors include his daughter, Amy, his son, Walter, his grandson, Andrew, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Interment with Military Honors will take place in the Spring at the family plot of the White Church Cemetery of Crown Point.

Bill’s family would like to thank the staff on the Adirondack Side of Elderwood Nursing Home for the excellent care that he received. They always treated him with a great amount of dignity and kindness.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com