ADIRONDACK | William F. Olden Jr., 66 passed away at home with his dog Gizmo by his side on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Born October 10, 1953 in Glens Falls, he was the son of late William F. Olden Sr. and Betty J. Fox.

He was self-employed as a painter and a logger for many years.

He married the love of his life, Claire E. Belanger on October 23, 1971.

He enjoyed his life. Loved going fishing, playing horseshoes and enjoying his bonfires and above all, loved being with his friends and family.

He is survived by his daughter Regina Prosser of Adirondack, his son, William F. Olden III (Krystal) of Warrensburg; siblings, Cheryl Martin, Tina & Richard Curran, Charles & Dorothy Olden, Douglas & Wanda Olden, Donald Olden and Richard Fox all of Warrensburg. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts & uncles.

A graveside service to celebrate his life will be conducted in St. Cecilia’s Cemetery at a time to be announced in the spring.

Bill’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Chris and Billie Jean Condon and families for always being there.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to William Olden, III, 238 River St., Warrensburg, NY 12885 to help defray funeral expenses. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.