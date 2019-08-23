HAGUE | William Francis Pelkey, 86, of Hague, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 8, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Fair Haven, Vermont, July 26, 1932, he was the son of the late Francis and Ailene (Goodrich) Pelkey.

Mr. Pelkey was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a graduate of St. Michael’s College of Colchester, Vermont and was employed by Mathew Bender Publishing Company of New York City as an Accountant for many years.

He has been a resident of Hague for many years. William enjoyed his westies, especially his dog, Scooter.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Madeline (Blair) Pelkey; one son, Stephen Pelkey of Crown Point; and two sisters, Mary Arlene Pelkey of Vermont and Lenora Richards of Elmhurst, Illinois.

A Funeral Mass for William F. Pelkey of Hague, NY will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019, at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Route 8 in Hague, NY at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will take place immediately following at the Hague Community Center located directly across from the church. A light luncheon will be served. Family and friends are most welcome.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

Donations in Mr. Pelkey’s memory may be made to the Hague Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 585, Hague, NY 12836.