William H. Bain IV, 45, known by his friends as Willy, Bill, Baincell, Propane, and family as Bird, passed away unexpectedly on January 18, 2019. He was born on February 27, 1973, in Ticonderoga, NY, to William Bain III and the late Katherine Miller. He attended Putnam Central School and then graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1991. He enlisted in the United States Armed Forces Naval Branch in October of 1991 and served his country proudly until August 1995. His service included Military Electricians Mate Class A. Decorations included Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Battle E Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Southeast Asia Service Medal. His last duty assignment was on the USS WASP LHD-1.Bill was employed by Sturges Manufacturing Incorporated where he spent time with his work family. He enjoyed camping, motorcycling, golfing, and hunting but he felt the most pride coaching his AYSO soccer team. In addition, he was the Adirondack AYSO Regional Commissioner and the Adirondack Boys Modified Soccer coach. He also coached several sessions of Rising Stars Indoor Soccer League. His love of coaching and compassion for the game could be seen through his players’ spirit for the game as well as the support of their families. He leaves behind his loving wife of 14 years, Lisa (Hutchins) Bain, his daughter, Ashley Finster, his two grandsons Carter and Hunter, and his greatest accomplishment in life, his son, Kohl William Bain, “Junior”. He is also survived by his father, William (Renee) Bain II, his grandmother, Gladys Bain, his brother, Tom (Chris) Bain, their children Tommy and Caitlin, his sister, Jaci (Jim) Pockett, and their children, Michael and Melissa. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Rendell and Janice Hutchins, his sister-in-law, Desiree Hutchins-Muha, niece, Gabriella (Jordan) Romero, nephew, Noah Donovan and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and his many friends who were like family. He is predeceased by his grandfather, William H. Bain Jr and his mother Kathy Miller.Bill’s funeral will be Wednesday, at 5:00 P.M. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler Street, Boonville, where calling hours will be from 2:00 P.M. until the funeral, at the funeral home. A spring interment will be in Boonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the Adirondack AYSO Region #469, 128 Pine Lane, Boonville, NY 13309.