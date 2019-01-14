WILLIAM H. LANG 1960-2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William H. Lang, 58 of Mineville, N.Y. on January 10th 2019 after a brief illness . He passed away at home with his family by his side.Born on August 21st 1960 in Ticonderoga N.Y. He was the husband of Tammy(Crowe)Lang, they shared 34 years of marriage together. He is survived by wife Tammy Lang of Mineville N.Y., daughter, Nicole Lang of Mineville N.Y., his sister Cheryl Lapier of Port Henry N.Y. his sister Carol Davis of Saratoga Springs N.Y. and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Elmer and Lillian Lang, daughter Tiffany Lang, his brother Elwyn Lang, and his sister Rene Defeliece at his request there will be no services, burial will be in the spring. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure.