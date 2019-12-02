TICONDEROGA | William H. Paige, Jr., 72, of Ticonderoga, passed away on December 1, 2019, at his residence.

Born January 3, 1947, in Elizabethtown, New York, the son of the late William H. Paige and Nancy Robinson Paige.

Bill graduated from Mineville High School in June, 1965 and then joined the U.S.M.C. in 1967. He was stationed out of Camp Pendleton, CA, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Bill spent many years as a Tractor-Trailer Driver for Anchor Motor Freight in Champlain, NY, as well as several other companies over the years. Bill enjoyed riding motorcycles with his friends and sons and tending bar at the General’s Gate in Ticonderoga.

Bill was pre-deceased by his youngest sister, Nancy Jane in 1950, as well as his oldest son, Joseph T. Paige on July 8, 1993.

He is survived by his son, Donald and wife Kasey Paige, as well as his son, William and wife Kelley Paige. Mr. Paige also leaves behind his grandchildren, Ian and Brittany Paige of Norfolk, VA, Anthony, Adrian, Andrea, Anthony Curtis and Trinity Paige, all of Ticonderoga; as well as his great-grandchildren, Brynn and Carson of Norfolk, VA. Bill is also survived by his sister, Earline Prudhomme of Savannah, GA, nephew, Michael, and nieces, Laura and Nancy; sister, Laura Duffany also of Savannah, GA, nephews, James Blanchard, Justin Duffany, and niece, Andrea Blanchard.

At Mr. Paige’s request, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Mr. Paige’s life will take place at a later date.

