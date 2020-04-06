PORT HENRY | William H. Petro Sr., 85, of Port Henry, NY passed away on April 1, 2020.

He was born on November 1, 1934, the son of Josephine and Adam Petro Sr.

Bill was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp. for which he received an honorable discharge as well as receiving honorable discharges for the United States Air Force, Air National Guard and the Army National Guard.

Bill was a self employed contractor and Millwright. His greatest accomplishment was fulfilling his dream of building Petro’s Millbrook RV Park with his son William Petro Jr. and his grandson William Petro III.

Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years Kathe Cariffe Petro, His daughters Deborah Walters (Richard), Kathy DeFelice (Phil), His sons William Petro Jr. (Christy) and Shane Cariffe. He is also survived by two granddaughters, three grandsons and eight great grandchildren.

Bill was predeceased by his daughter Christine Petro Murray and great grandson Harrison Robert Allen.

Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a future date, at the Petro’s Millbrook RV Park.

