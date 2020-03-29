Accident in Starksboro

STARKSBORO | On March 19, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Route 17 in Starksboro. Upon arrival, the operator was identified by police as Robert Warner Jr., 33, of Burlington. Investigation revealed prior to the crash, Warner was traveling south on Gore Road. Warner struck a posted stop sign on Gore Road. and subsequently traveled across the intersection with Route 17 into a swamp. Warner and his passenger were not injured.

While speaking with Warner, several signs of alcohol impairment were observed. Warner was screened, taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, and transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Warner was issued a citation to appear before the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of Title 23 VSA 1201 “operating under the influence of intoxicants or other substance.”

Warner was later released to a responsible sober party.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Bristol Rescue, Starksboro Fire Department and Starksboro First Response. ■