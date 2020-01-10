Aggravated DWI arrest following traffic stop

LAKE PLACID | A local woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove intoxicated.

Lake Placid Village Police said Sapphire M. Connors, 31, was arrested Dec. 15 following a 1 a.m. traffic stop.

Authorities said the Lake Placid woman was stopped after she made an improper turn and refused a breath test. Subsequent chemical testing determined Connors was allegedly driving with a blood-alcohol content about the aggravated level of .18%, landing her two misdemeanor charges of DWI.

She was also cited for improper left turn and failure to keep right.

Connors will appear in Village Court this month to face the allegations.